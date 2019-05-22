Summer Classic Film Series

This popular annual summer film series brings old favorites to the big screen every Wednesday during the summer.
WEDNESDAYS 1:30 AND 7:15 PM
June 5: “Rear Window”
June 12: “The Treasure of Sierra Madre”
June 19: “The Wizard of Oz”
June 26: “Raiders of the Lost Ark”
July 3: “Fiddler on the Roof”
July 10: “Charade”
July 17: “Gone with the Wind”
July 24: “Kiss Me Deadly”
July 13: “Son of Frankenstein”
Aug. 7: “The Goonies”
Aug. 14: “Foreign Correspondent”
Aug. 21: “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”
Aug. 28: “Blade Runner: The Final Cut”
Sept. 4: “The Big Lebowski”