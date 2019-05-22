Summer Classic Film Series

Google Calendar - Summer Classic Film Series - 2019-05-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Classic Film Series - 2019-05-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Classic Film Series - 2019-05-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Classic Film Series - 2019-05-22 00:00:00

Kentucky Theater E Main St, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

This popular annual summer film series brings old favorites to the big screen every Wednesday during the summer.

WEDNESDAYS 1:30 AND 7:15 PM

June 5: “Rear Window”

June 12: “The Treasure of Sierra Madre”

June 19: “The Wizard of Oz”

June 26: “Raiders of the Lost Ark”

July 3: “Fiddler on the Roof”

July 10: “Charade”

July 17: “Gone with the Wind”

July 24: “Kiss Me Deadly”

July 13: “Son of Frankenstein”

Aug. 7: “The Goonies”

Aug. 14: “Foreign Correspondent”

Aug. 21: “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”

Aug. 28: “Blade Runner: The Final Cut”

Sept. 4: “The Big Lebowski”

Info

Kentucky Theater E Main St, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
FILM, OTHER
Google Calendar - Summer Classic Film Series - 2019-05-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Classic Film Series - 2019-05-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Classic Film Series - 2019-05-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Classic Film Series - 2019-05-22 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Summer Classic Film Series - 2019-05-29 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Classic Film Series - 2019-05-29 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Classic Film Series - 2019-05-29 00:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Classic Film Series - 2019-05-29 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Summer Classic Film Series - 2019-06-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Classic Film Series - 2019-06-05 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Classic Film Series - 2019-06-05 00:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Classic Film Series - 2019-06-05 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Summer Classic Film Series - 2019-06-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Classic Film Series - 2019-06-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Classic Film Series - 2019-06-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Classic Film Series - 2019-06-12 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Summer Classic Film Series - 2019-06-19 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Classic Film Series - 2019-06-19 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Classic Film Series - 2019-06-19 00:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Classic Film Series - 2019-06-19 00:00:00