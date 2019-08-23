A Summer Soiree

Community Action Council's signature fundraiser, “A Summer Soirée”. Featuring live music performance, live artists, performance arts, living statues, open Beer/Wine Bar, signature drink tickets and so much more.

Early Bird tickets available from June 3 until July 12, 2019: $80/each

General Admission available until August 23: $100/each

Couples tickets available until August 23: $175/pair

Please contact Cheryl Klever at (859) 244-2221 or cheryl.klever@commaction.org

https://one.bidpal.net/lexendpoverty/welcome