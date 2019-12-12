T.J. Miller

Miller’s voice stars as Gene in the EMOJI MOVIE and Fred in Disney’s Academy Award-winning animated feature, BIG HERO 6. Miller also talks like an old drag queen after a hard night of chain smoking, and thus has voiced many characters including the character Tuffnut in the Oscar-nominated animated films HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON and HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON 2. He played Auggie in the first R-rated stop motion animated film HELL AND BACK with Nick Swardson and Prancer in ICE AGE: A MAMMOTH CHRISTMAS. In television, he voices Robbie from GRAVITY FALLS, Tuffnut in How To Train Your Dragon’s DRAGONS: RIDERS OF BERK, Brad in HIGH SCHOOL USA!, Randy in F IS FOR FAMILY and a volcano in FAMILY GUY. Don’t forget about GORBURGER, a show so strange you’ll just have to google it to understand.

You may recognize his non-animated face and body from his roles in FOX’s big screen comic book adaptation of DEADPOOL, the highest grossing R-rated film of all time, 2014’s surprise indie hit TRANSFORMERS 4, Pete Holmes’ HBO comedy series CRASHING, Mike Judge’s HBO comedy series SILICON VALLEY, for which he received the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Comedy, or even THE GOODWIN GAMES which was canceled after 7 episodes (he was also on CARPOOLERS with Jerry O’Connel and that lasted 13 episodes).