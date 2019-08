Allegedly founded at a bible camp, and born in the back valleys of Western Wisconsin, Them Coulee Boys craft a brand of Americana that blends punk, bluegrass, and rock & roll. Guitar, banjo, mandolin, bass, and a lone kick drum provide the pulse that drives underneath the conversational yet thoughtful lyrics. Them Coulee Boys seek to start a conversation with their performance, knowing just how diverse that interaction can be.

Joined by local jam-grass band Restless Leg String Band.