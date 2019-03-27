Tatsuya Nakatani & Dave Farris

Two master percussionists and avant-garde pioneers: Tatsuya Nakatani - mind-bending improvisation and earth-shattering bowed gong, and Dave Farris - the freshest, the funkiest, and the farthest-out.

Each will perform a solo set, then the pair will collaborate to live score David Andree’s experimental video, "New Sight." Inspired by accounts of blind individuals gaining their sight later in life, the video work explores the interplay of light, shape, and movement as it fluctuates between abstraction and recognizable form.