Taylor Tomlinson

When Taylor’s new hour-long Netflix special, “Quarter Life Crisis,” debuts on Feb. 25, 2020, she’ll add another red-letter win to her already impressive comedic resume. Performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, CONAN, Comedy Central's Adam Devine's House Party, and Netflix’s The Comedy Lineup, as well as a top-ten finish in season 9 of NBC’s Last Comic Standing, have all endeared Taylor to a national audience. Variety Magazine named her one of the Top 10 Comics to Watch at the Just for Laughs Festival, and she’s a regular on What Just Happened??! with Fred Savage. Taylor has spent much of the last year filling clubs across the country on her own headlining tour.