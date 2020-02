With local Latino rhythms fronted by Venezuelan ex-patriot Enrique Gonzales, the Big Maracas delve into many branches of Latin and tropical music. They are particularly fond of the great Cuban traditions and Brazilian samba, but thats only the beginning. A few of the styles from the Big Maracas include son, mambo, cha-cha, rumba, salsa, cumbia, boogaloo, calypso, plena, forro, tango and many others. The Maracas sometimes include Latin rock, or other as-of-yet uninvented sub-genres.