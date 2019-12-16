The Bralettes/ Acid Carousel

The Bralettes is an all girl trio that defines girl power and promotes body positivity by performing in bralettes themselves. As self-taught musicians from Dallas, Texas, they strive to create simple yet catchy music for people of all ages. Paulina's soft and sweet voice paired with Molly's powerful vocals allows them to have songs that range from innocent & bubbly to edgy & punk. With the help of a heart projector, bubble machines and catchy songs, they are always ready to put on a show that will surely have people moving. Also on the lineup is Acid Carousel, a self-proclaimed production snob's worst nightmare. The band consists of John Kuzmick, Gus Baldwin