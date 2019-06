The Dames are the latest chapter in Lexington, Kentucky's burlesque scene. Their namesake is an homage to Lexington's nightlife and entertainment going back to "The Dame" on Lexington's Main Street. The founding members include performers who were involved in Deadly Sins Burlesque, Rebel Riot Revue, and Prime Rose Productions...all previous iterations of burlesque troupes/groups in Lexington's past.