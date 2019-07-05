The Emo Night Tour

The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

A show featuring Taking Back Sunday, Fall Out Boy, Panic! At The Disco, My Chemical Romance and many more, The Emo Night DJ’s will be spinning all the angst your teenage angst-ridden hits from the early 2000's.

