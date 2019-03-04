The Films of Dorothy Arzner

In honor of Women's History Month, the Lexington Film League and the Lexington Public Library are pleased to present a free weekly screening series dedicated to cinematic pioneer Dorothy Arzner.Arzner was both the first woman to become a member of the Director's Guild of America and the first to direct a sound picture. As a pioneer of the "talkie" she invented the first ever boom mic. She also launched the careers of some of the most celebrated actresses in Hollywood history with her emphasis on fiercely independent roles for women. Yet for decades she was largely forgotten in film histories written largely by men.Fortunately, her films have screened more widely in the past several years and the world is finally acknowledging the importance of Arzner's singular vision.

We are delighted to present four of our favorites:

Monday, March 4 @ 7 pm: MERRILY WE GO TO HELL (1932, Starring Sylvia Sidney and Fredric March)

Monday, March 11 @ 7 pm:CHRISTOPHER STRONG (1933, Featuring Katharine Hepburn in her first starring role)

Monday, March 18 @ 7 pm: THE BRIDE WORE RED (1937, Starring Joan Crawford, Franchot Tone, Robert Young, and Billie Burke)

Monday, March 25 @ 7 pm:DANCE, GIRL, DANCE (1940, Starring Maureen O'Hara and Lucille Ball)