The Hi-Jivers / Jarrod Dickenson

The Hi-Jivers pay tribute to the Rock N' Roll and Rhythm & Blues of the '50s and '60s through their raw, wild originals and passionate covers. Their greatest influences include Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf, Magic Sam, Wynonie Harris, Big Mama Thornton, Johnny Guitar Watson, Little Walter, Chuck Berry and Ike Turner.Since moving to Nashville in 2014 (Dawna and Austin from Syracuse, NY, and Hank from Seattle, WA) The Hi-Jivers have played extensively in Nashville and beyond, performing at festivals such as Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekender, The Nashville Boogie Vintage Weekender, and NYS Blues Festival. Fall 2017 brought a deal with indie label Wild Records (LA), and in April 2018 The Hi-Jivers released their first full length album, "Something's Gotta Shake". The band appeared on the cover of Blue Suede News Magazine's Spring 2018 issue, were recently featured in Vintage Rock Magazine, and appeared on Acme Radio Live in November, 2018.

Storytelling is something of a Texas tradition. Tall hats and even taller tales are woven into the fabric of The Lone Star State, and singer-songwriter, Jarrod Dickenson can spin a yarn with the best of them.

Hailing from Waco, now based in Nashville via Brooklyn, Dickenson spends most of his time on the road bringing his own particular brand of soulful Americana to a wide variety of music loving audiences around the globe.

This event is 18+ with valid ID.

Brought to you by Trash Talk.