This 5-day event aims to celebrate America's native spirit and the “people, places and things that make it so tasty,” while exploring other tastemakers who are using Bourbon and Whiskey to continue the tradition of this Kentucky specialty.

The Kentucky Proud Kickoff Concert. Oct. 10, 6-9 p.m. The Henry Clay Estate, 120 Sycamore Road. This event is open to the public, free and friendly for all ages. Music by Grits & Soul + Small Batch on the lawn.