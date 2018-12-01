On American Rebelution, their aptly titled sixth album, The Lacs take all that they’ve witnessed, roll it up in a unique sound they call “dirt rock” and lay down the truth as they see it. The 12 tracks stand on the hip-hop/country/Southern rock bedrock Clay and Brian pioneered along with a handful of other innovators.

General Admission Tickets are $17 in advance and $20 on the day of the show. VIP tickets are $50 and include access to the balcony and gated area closest to the stage. This concert is 18+ only. Doors open at 7 p.m.