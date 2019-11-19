The Morning Pointe Foundation Presents Seniors Got Talent

Google Calendar - The Morning Pointe Foundation Presents Seniors Got Talent - 2019-11-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Morning Pointe Foundation Presents Seniors Got Talent - 2019-11-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Morning Pointe Foundation Presents Seniors Got Talent - 2019-11-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Morning Pointe Foundation Presents Seniors Got Talent - 2019-11-19 19:00:00

Lexington Opera House 401 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

The Morning Pointe Foundation proudly presents “Seniors Got Talent” Lexington, an annual talent competition showcasing local seniors (62+) across the area.

The top 10 acts have been selected after multiple days of auditions. The best of the best will compete for grand prizes. 

All proceeds benefit the Morning Pointe Foundation and its work supporting nursing scholarships and caregiver support programs. Please join the Morning Pointe Foundation in supporting its mission while celebrating the talents of the “young at heart."

Info

oh_02.jpg
Lexington Opera House 401 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
Google Calendar - The Morning Pointe Foundation Presents Seniors Got Talent - 2019-11-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Morning Pointe Foundation Presents Seniors Got Talent - 2019-11-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Morning Pointe Foundation Presents Seniors Got Talent - 2019-11-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Morning Pointe Foundation Presents Seniors Got Talent - 2019-11-19 19:00:00

Tags

.