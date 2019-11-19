The Morning Pointe Foundation Presents Seniors Got Talent

The Morning Pointe Foundation proudly presents “Seniors Got Talent” Lexington, an annual talent competition showcasing local seniors (62+) across the area.

The top 10 acts have been selected after multiple days of auditions. The best of the best will compete for grand prizes.

All proceeds benefit the Morning Pointe Foundation and its work supporting nursing scholarships and caregiver support programs. Please join the Morning Pointe Foundation in supporting its mission while celebrating the talents of the “young at heart."