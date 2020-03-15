The Nude Party

The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Formed in a North Carolina dormitory in 2012, The Nude Party celebrates the clanging frat rock of the ‘60s. Working with early mentor and producer Oakley Munson of Black Lips, they debuted with the Hot Tub EP in 2016.

