The Scourge of the Sea / Italian Beaches / Small Batch

The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

The Scourge of the Sea was formed in the winter of 2004 in Lexington, KY. Robby Cosenza (of The Fanged Robot) and Justin Craig, are two fifths of These United States, with Andrew English, currently of Englishman. They have shared bills with Stars, Fruit Bats, Paleo, Langhorne Slim, Marbles, Rogue Wave and Clem Snide, touring relentlessly throughout the U.S. in support of MAKE ME ARMORED. Since late 2007, the band has been inactive on the road, as well as locally, pursuing aforementioned projects.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Show begins at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $10. 

