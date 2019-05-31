The Soul of Cuba- Xiomora and Axel Laugart

Downtown Arts Center 141 East Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

The renowned Cuban singer, Xiomora Laugart, her son, virtuoso pianist, Axel Tosca Laugart, brilliant composer and saxophonist, Jonathan Ragonese, and a supporting cast of world class New York musicians including a string sextet and jazz quartet will perform songs from the traditional Cuban repertoire.Known as the Voice of Cuba and internationally acclaimed, Xiomara has recorded over 17 albums and appeared on Broadway as Cecilia Cruse. Axel, a rising star in the New York jazz scene, is wowing audiences everywhere, hosting a regular Latin jam at NYC Zinc Bar and touring abroad.Also featured: a string quartet from the Lexington Chamber Orchestra will perform several works from the standard repertoire, along with the world premiere of “On Tenderness”, a piece composed for this event by the gifted Jonathan Ragonese.

