The Trees of Fairway: A Walking Tour

When it comes to the comforts of a beautiful tree cover, few neighborhoods in Lexington are likely to match Fairway. Majestic well-maintained oaks and other shade trees form a dense canopy over residential streets. When they die, they are usually replaced with species of equal value. An understory of ornamental trees grows in carefully maintained front yards. This one-hour walking tour focuses on the aesthetic quality of individual trees and on their ecological functions. It will also address some tree management issues. We gather in the Fairwood median off Richmond Road and conclude with refreshments at the Gazebo behind the Speech and Hearing Center.