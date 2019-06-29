The Vegabonds/ Vintage Pistol

The Alabama-born, Tennessee-bred alt-southern rock band - The Vegabonds - kick off 2019 with the release of their fifth album (and first for Blue Élan Records) entitled “V.” The band will support “V” with a full year of non-stop touring throughout North America and Europe.Produced by Tom Tapley (Blackberry Smoke, Sugarland, Mastodon), “V” audibly illustrates the band’s unconventional yet contagious brand of Southern rock and highlights the best of The Vegabonds’ unique musicianship, vocals, lyrics and sound.

Comprised of a HEAVY rhythm section, encompassing guitar work, and well crafted songwriting- Vintage Pistol takes pride in compositions, musical intent and the creative stamina to project an energetic "all out" tight live performance to allow concert goers a chance to leave the bullshit behind and go into the world with the need to inspire others.