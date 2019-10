The current exhibit runs through December 1, 2019.

"Art has always been a part of my life. I can't remember when it wasn't. I still own a tattered children's book I received in the late 1940s - when I was about four - which I covered with crude pencil drawings. In school, I was always "the kid with the pencil." Art faded in my teens, but never totally disappeared. About 20 years ago, it came back and grabbed me for good and I've been making art ever since."