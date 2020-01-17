Them Coulee Boys/ Fireside

Allegedly founded at a bible camp, and born in the back valleys of Western Wisconsin, Them Coulee Boys craft a brand of Americana that blends punk, bluegrass, and rock & roll. Guitar, banjo, mandolin, bass, and a lone kick drum provide the pulse that drives underneath the conversational yet thoughtful lyrics. Them Coulee Boys seek to start a conversation with their performance, knowing just how diverse that interaction can be. From love letters and farewell fights, to fists raised in protest with a hand held in harmony, the songs are reflections on the current state of the world, and in turn, ourselves. The lyrics and singing of Soren Staff are complemented by the reckless banjo stylings of Beau Janke, the deft mandolin work of Jens Staff, and the thump of bass/kick drummer Neil Krause, Them Coulee Boys are sure to make it “impossible not to bob your head, shake your legs, or even strum your fingers along with the beat” (The Spectator).