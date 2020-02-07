Theo & Brenna Band

Theo and Brenna MacMillan are originally from Winchester, Kentucky where they grew up with ten other siblings. A variety of creative talents among all of the siblings were recognized, encouraged and supported in their childhood home. Theo and Brenna began singing and playing together early on, both showing prowess for playing and creating music. After Brenna joined Theo at Berea College in the college bluegrass band, the two decided to pursue a music career after graduation. They launched their bluegrass band in May of 2018 and now make their home in Nashville, Tennessee.