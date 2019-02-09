Thirsty Boots

to Google Calendar - Thirsty Boots - 2019-02-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Thirsty Boots - 2019-02-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Thirsty Boots - 2019-02-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - Thirsty Boots - 2019-02-09 19:00:00

J. Gumbo's 808 North Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky 40505

Joshua Wright (Bear Medicine) and Robby Cosenza (Horsefeathers Band) play a sweet set of American Songbook classics like Nash, Petty, Van Zandt, Dylan, The Dead and more.

Info
J. Gumbo's 808 North Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky 40505
MUSIC
to Google Calendar - Thirsty Boots - 2019-02-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Thirsty Boots - 2019-02-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Thirsty Boots - 2019-02-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - Thirsty Boots - 2019-02-09 19:00:00