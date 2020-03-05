Showtimes are 7:15pm and 9:45pm.

Todd McComas is the host of the top-ranked comedy podcast Heartland Radio 2.0 and is a supporting cast member of the #1 sports podcast The Pat McAfee Show 2.0. He's also appeared on FOX, TruTV and is a regular guest on The Bob & Tom Show.

Todd is a former Marine and police detective of 21 years who now makes his living speaking into microphones. Todd's act consists of stories about being a father of one, a former husband of two, being single in his 40's and lots and lots of crazy, self-deprecating cop stories that will give the entire audience a hilarious look Behind The Badge.