Todd McComas

Google Calendar - Todd McComas - 2020-03-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Todd McComas - 2020-03-05 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Todd McComas - 2020-03-05 00:00:00 iCalendar - Todd McComas - 2020-03-05 00:00:00

Comedy Off Broadway Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

Showtimes are 7:15pm and 9:45pm.

Todd McComas is the host of the top-ranked comedy podcast Heartland Radio 2.0 and is a supporting cast member of the #1 sports podcast The Pat McAfee Show 2.0.  He's also appeared on FOX, TruTV and is a regular guest on The Bob & Tom Show. 

Todd is a former Marine and police detective of 21 years who now makes his living speaking into microphones.  Todd's act consists of stories about being a father of one, a former husband of two, being single in his 40's and lots and lots of crazy, self-deprecating cop stories that will give the entire audience a hilarious look Behind The Badge. 

Info

Comedy Off Broadway Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503 View Map
COMEDY
Google Calendar - Todd McComas - 2020-03-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Todd McComas - 2020-03-05 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Todd McComas - 2020-03-05 00:00:00 iCalendar - Todd McComas - 2020-03-05 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Todd McComas - 2020-03-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Todd McComas - 2020-03-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Todd McComas - 2020-03-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - Todd McComas - 2020-03-06 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Todd McComas - 2020-03-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Todd McComas - 2020-03-07 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Todd McComas - 2020-03-07 00:00:00 iCalendar - Todd McComas - 2020-03-07 00:00:00
.