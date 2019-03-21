Tom Rhodes is a world traveling comedian who is now celebrating his 34th year as a stand up comedian. The New York Times describes him as “A mostly natural intellect with a knack for reporting the harsh realities of life with a dark and absurdly optimistic cynicism.” An adventurer forging his own path, Rhodes has built a career that not only includes stand-up specials, a sitcom, a travel show, a late night talk show, numerous live CD’s & DVD’s, his critically acclaimed podcast Tom Rhodes Radio Smart Camp, as well as being a travel writer for the Huffington Post.