Tom Rhodes

Google Calendar - Tom Rhodes - 2019-03-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tom Rhodes - 2019-03-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tom Rhodes - 2019-03-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - Tom Rhodes - 2019-03-21 00:00:00

Comedy Off Broadway Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

Tom Rhodes is a world traveling comedian who is now celebrating his 34th year as a stand up comedian.  The New York Times  describes him as “A mostly natural intellect with a knack for reporting the harsh realities of life with a dark and absurdly optimistic cynicism.”  An adventurer forging his own path, Rhodes has built a career that not only includes stand-up specials, a sitcom, a travel show, a late night talk show, numerous live CD’s & DVD’s, his critically acclaimed podcast Tom Rhodes Radio Smart Camp, as well as being a travel writer for the Huffington Post.

Info

Comedy Off Broadway Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503 View Map
COMEDY
Google Calendar - Tom Rhodes - 2019-03-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tom Rhodes - 2019-03-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tom Rhodes - 2019-03-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - Tom Rhodes - 2019-03-21 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Tom Rhodes - 2019-03-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tom Rhodes - 2019-03-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tom Rhodes - 2019-03-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - Tom Rhodes - 2019-03-22 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Tom Rhodes - 2019-03-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tom Rhodes - 2019-03-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tom Rhodes - 2019-03-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - Tom Rhodes - 2019-03-23 00:00:00