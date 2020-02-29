Travers Brothership/ Driftwood Gypsy

At only 26, twins Eric Travers and Kyle Travers have been writing songs and stunning live audiences for well over half their lifetime. Presenting soulful, bluesy, rock n’ roll spun in psychedelic jam, Travers Brothership; also including singer/bassist/songwriter, Josh Clark, and keyboardist/songwriter/percussionist, Ian McIsaac, create a fierce and balanced team, strengthened by the 13 years they’ve spent together on and off the road.