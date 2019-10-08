Trees Lexington! "Pocket Nursery" Conversation

Trees Lexington! is a non-profit in Lexington dedicated to increasing the tree canopy on private property throughout the city, and will be sharing information about their unique "pocket nursery" program. Pocket nurseries are an effort to supply neighborhoods with fostered baby trees and create more tree canopy around the city. So far, 100 pocket nurseries have been given to Lexington residents. If you are a proud caretaker of a pocket nursery, come and share your pocket nursery adventure! If you just want to learn more, come out for the talk! Join the conversation at the KY Native Cafe.