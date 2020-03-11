Twin Peaks/ ROOKIE

Chicago’s Twin Peaks have gleefully embraced change ever since their 2010 formation to become one of the city’s most essential rock bands. With their fourth album Lookout Low, the sonic and creative leap the five-piece takes feels like a total revolution in their youthful sound. The 10-track effort was recorded and cut live over three weeks in Wales with legendary producer Ethan Johns. Thanks to the band’s dedicated approach to rehearsing and demoing out their material before hitting the studio, the songs burst with life and the undeniable magic of their live show.

Having cut their teeth around the Chicago scene performing in acts such as Yoko and the OhNo’s and Gal Gun, guitarist/vocalist Max Loebman, guitarist Dimitri Panoutsos, guitaristChristopher Devlin, drummer/vocalist Joe Bordenaro, bassist Kevin Decker, and keys player Justin Bell joined forces to form ROOKIE in 2017. Animated by a spirit of collaboration andreverence to guitar-centric pop, ROOKIE harnesses a sound that echoes the canon of no-frillsrock acts of the 70s while avoiding any accusation of being derivative.