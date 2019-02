Praised by NPR, Stereogum, WNYC and The Huffington Post, Tyler Ramsey is a multi-instrumentalist equally at home playing guitar, piano, keyboards, bass, and percussion, but is best known as a talented finger-style guitarist and singer-songwriter.

The My Morning Jacket member steps out with his solo project; lush with dream-pop vibes and lush sounds. His latest record, Wished Out, is out now.