UK Opera Theatre: "It's a Grand Night for Singing"

University of Kentucky Opera Theatre presents the best from Billboard to Broadway in the spectacular Emmy-award winning musical review, “It’s A Grand Night For Singing!” at the Singletary Center for the Arts.

The 25th anniversary of "It's A Grand Night For Singing!" won the 2018 Ohio Valley Chapter Regional Emmy Awards in the Arts/Entertainment Program and Audio Post Production categories.

For tickets, call the Singletary Center for the Arts Box Office at 859-257-4929 or buy online at https://tinyurl.com/y68mxcq7

Discounted tickets for University of Kentucky Faculty & Staff available directly from the Singletary Center Ticket Office. Reserved seating only. VALET PARKING AVAILABLE.

ADULT: $45.00 - $55.00

SENIOR: $40.00 - $50.00

STUDENT: $15.00

----

Friday June 7 @ 7:30pm

Saturday June 8 @ 7:30pm

Sunday June 9 @ 2:00pm

Friday June 14 @ 7:30pm

Saturday June 15 @ 7:30pm

Sunday June 16 @ 2:00pm