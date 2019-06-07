UK Opera Theatre: "It's a Grand Night for Singing"

University of Kentucky Opera Theatre presents the best from Billboard to Broadway in the spectacular Emmy-award winning musical review, “It’s A Grand Night For Singing!” at the Singletary Center for the Arts.
The 25th anniversary of "It's A Grand Night For Singing!" won the 2018 Ohio Valley Chapter Regional Emmy Awards in the Arts/Entertainment Program and Audio Post Production categories.
For tickets, call the Singletary Center for the Arts Box Office at 859-257-4929 or buy online at https://tinyurl.com/y68mxcq7
Discounted tickets for University of Kentucky Faculty & Staff available directly from the Singletary Center Ticket Office. Reserved seating only. VALET PARKING AVAILABLE.
ADULT: $45.00 - $55.00
SENIOR: $40.00 - $50.00
STUDENT: $15.00
----
Friday June 7 @ 7:30pm
Saturday June 8 @ 7:30pm
Sunday June 9 @ 2:00pm
Friday June 14 @ 7:30pm
Saturday June 15 @ 7:30pm
Sunday June 16 @ 2:00pm