UK Opera Theatre presents Puccini's "Gianni Schicchi" and "Suor Angelica"

GIANNI SCHICCHI and SUOR ANGELICA: A Puccini Double Bill

Music by Giacomo Puccini, Librettos by Giovacchino Forzano

In the tragic melodrama SUOR ANGELICA, Sister Angelica has been shut away in a convent for 7 years as punishment for a youthful indiscretion. Her aristocratic aunt visits her with soul-shattering news. In the hilarious farce GIANNI SCHICCHI, the shady businessman Gianni Schicchi has been called in reluctantly by the Donati family to help falsify a will. He complies but not with the results the family hopes for.