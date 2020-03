"UNDER THE ANGEL TREE," written by Christine Elizabeth Herren and illustrated by Erin McGuire Thompson, is the story of Eileen, a little girl who is bullied by her friends only to discover the special magic that lives inside each of us.

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning will host a book signing, reading, and refreshments at on Thursday, March 19th, 2020 from 6:00-7:00 pm