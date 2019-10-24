In a historic collaboration that unites two cities, Lexington Ballet and Louisville Ballet come together for the first time in United State of Dance. Although the two cities may be rivals, at the end of the day, only one thing matters: the kids. $5 from every ticket will be donated to DanceBlue. This event will be worth 3 Spirit Points.

Serenade

Choreography by George Balanchine

Featuring dancers from Louisville Ballet

Capriccio Italiano

A World Premiere

Choreography by Luis Dominguez

Featuring dancers from Lexington Ballet

MODELS

A World Premiere

Choreography by Tim Harbour

Featuring dancers from Lexington Ballet and Louisville Ballet

Shows:

Thursday 10/24 8:00PM

Friday 10/25 8:00PM

Saturday 10/26 2:00PM, 8:00PM

Sunday 10/27 2:00PM