In a historic collaboration that unites two cities, Lexington Ballet and Louisville Ballet come together for the first time in United State of Dance. Although the two cities may be rivals, at the end of the day, only one thing matters: the kids. $5 from every ticket will be donated to DanceBlue. This event will be worth 3 Spirit Points.
Serenade
Choreography by George Balanchine
Featuring dancers from Louisville Ballet
Capriccio Italiano
A World Premiere
Choreography by Luis Dominguez
Featuring dancers from Lexington Ballet
MODELS
A World Premiere
Choreography by Tim Harbour
Featuring dancers from Lexington Ballet and Louisville Ballet
Shows:
Thursday 10/24 8:00PM
Friday 10/25 8:00PM
Saturday 10/26 2:00PM, 8:00PM
Sunday 10/27 2:00PM