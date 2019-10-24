United State of Dance

Google Calendar - United State of Dance - 2019-10-24 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - United State of Dance - 2019-10-24 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - United State of Dance - 2019-10-24 20:00:00 iCalendar - United State of Dance - 2019-10-24 20:00:00

Lexington Opera House 401 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

 In a historic collaboration that unites two cities, Lexington Ballet and Louisville Ballet come together for the first time in United State of Dance. Although the two cities may be rivals, at the end of the day, only one thing matters: the kids. $5 from every ticket will be donated to DanceBlue. This event will be worth 3 Spirit Points.

Serenade

Choreography by George Balanchine

Featuring dancers from Louisville Ballet

Capriccio Italiano

A World Premiere

Choreography by Luis Dominguez

Featuring dancers from Lexington Ballet

MODELS

A World Premiere

Choreography by Tim Harbour

Featuring dancers from Lexington Ballet and Louisville Ballet

Shows:

Thursday 10/24 8:00PM

Friday 10/25 8:00PM

Saturday 10/26 2:00PM, 8:00PM

Sunday 10/27 2:00PM

Info

oh_02.jpg
Lexington Opera House 401 W Short Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
DANCE, THEATER & PERFORMANCE
8592333925
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - United State of Dance - 2019-10-24 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - United State of Dance - 2019-10-24 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - United State of Dance - 2019-10-24 20:00:00 iCalendar - United State of Dance - 2019-10-24 20:00:00 Google Calendar - United State of Dance - 2019-10-25 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - United State of Dance - 2019-10-25 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - United State of Dance - 2019-10-25 20:00:00 iCalendar - United State of Dance - 2019-10-25 20:00:00 Google Calendar - United State of Dance - 2019-10-26 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - United State of Dance - 2019-10-26 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - United State of Dance - 2019-10-26 20:00:00 iCalendar - United State of Dance - 2019-10-26 20:00:00
.