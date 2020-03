Spawned in Detroit, Michigan, Valerie the Vulture is a femme-led garage rock band thrusting into the 2020’s with four-chord anthems celebrating the power of one real loud guitar and the unbreakable femme spirit.

Rebel Without A Cause is a Lexington cover band going on 30 years of performances.

Rebel Without A Cause will perform at 9 p.m. Valerie the Vulture will perform at 10:30 p.m. Doors for the event will open at 8 p.m.