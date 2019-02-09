Victorian Valentine Affair

Come join us as we celebrate Valentines Day steampunk style! Safiya Seraphine Lovelace is opening her 'digs' for the evening to host an exciting Hootenanny, complete with steampunk inspired performances, music, vendors, tea leaf readings, open dancing with some fancy footwork instruction, a costume contest, and a photo booth to capture those memories worth keeping! Steampunk costuming isn't required, but certainly encouraged!