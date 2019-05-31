Voice of Addiction/ Test Passenger/ The Slams

The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Chicago's Voice Of Addiction takes on the attitude that the punk rock revolution instilled in us but infuses it with genre-mashing breakdowns. Sometimes described as a "unique refreshing slant to the punk rock world," Voice Of Addiction's members put their distinct personalities and experiences into the instruments they play and the music they write.

The Slams is a four-piece punk band from Frankfort, KY playing original punk with a Celtic flavour.

Test Passenger is a hard-working DIY punk band from Lexington, KY.

The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
