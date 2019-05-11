The Girl Project presents Voices Centered, a day of self-care and empowerment through art, yoga, conversation, and stories May 10 at Centered in Lexington, part of the 2019 Voices HEaRd Festival weekend. Event includes the opening of the Voices HEaRd Art Gallery, Yoga For Self-Loving Care, Performance by Singer-Songwriter Vanessa Davis, and Community Voices HEaRd Featuring Horse’s Mouth Storytelling.

Other event highlights include: Pop-up shop by Chocolate Holler, snacks and sandwiches, and community organization tabling featuring: Ampersand, Court Appointed Special Advocates of Lexington, Girls on the Run Central Kentucky, the Girl Scouts Wilderness Road Council, GreenHouse17, the Human Rights Commission, the League of Women Voters of Lexington, Partners for Youth, the Plantory, Pride Community Services Organization, the University of Kentucky (UK) Police Department's Self-Defense Tactics and Risk Reduction program, the UK Violence Intervention and Prevention Center, and the Well.

Self-Care Yoga at Centered is $15/person, $25/two, email vanessabeckerweig@woodfordtheatre.com to register. Get the full Voices Centered and Voices HEaRd Festival weekend schedule, including times: www.thegirlprojectky.org.