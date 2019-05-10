Voices HEaRd 2019, an event raising funds and awareness for The Girl Project and 2019 Community Partner, The Nest.

Voices HEaRd 2019 is bringing together artists of all genders and ages, non-profit community organizations, and community-minded local businesses to build intergenerational common ground bridging our divides. Performances will include a spoken word night at the Chocolate Holler, the Voices HEaRd performance collective, an all female playwright 10-minute play festival at the Downtown Arts Center, and a singer songwriter performance event hosted by Ranada’s Bistro and Bar.

Tickets for the Artist Collective and Playfest are $15/person or one show, $25/two people or shows, $10 student rush tickets, available through the DAC at 859.425.2550. Self-Care Yoga at Centered is $15/person, $25/two, email vanessabeckerweig@woodfordtheatre.com. Chocolate Holler and Ranada's events are donation only.

For a full breakdown of schedule and times, visit www.thegirlprojectky.org.