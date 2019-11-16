Wizards and Witches Beer Festival

Manchester Music Hall will be transformed into a wizarding verse of wonders full of areas to explore. The Grand Hall will host tastings of over twenty magical beers, ciders, and wines. Guests can explore and drink their way through the Lair of Secret Cider and Potions as well as the Boozy Cauldron Tavern, known for their Adult Butterscotch Beer and other delectable drinks. The enchanted shops of the magic village will be full of characters photo ops, wizardry vendors and plenty of food. There will be live music from the Sorceress Sisters, the Red Head Party Band, and DJ DumbelD.