While the rhythms of rock and roll were shaking the social fabric of the country, deep down an even more important transformation was about to take place. In Montgomery, Alabama, a determined activist named Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a city bus. The resulting uproar launched the Civil Rights movement and changed our country forever. WALK ON: THE STORY OF ROSA PARKS weaves together music and drama to tell the story of Rosa Parks from her childhood in rural Alabama to her famous decision to “sit down and be counted.” The play dispels myths about Parks and her protest as it paints a portrait of complex woman who had to find reconciliation within herself in order to become an effective Civil Right leader.