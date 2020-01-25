Wayne Hancock

Google Calendar - Wayne Hancock - 2020-01-25 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wayne Hancock - 2020-01-25 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wayne Hancock - 2020-01-25 21:00:00 iCalendar - Wayne Hancock - 2020-01-25 21:00:00

The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Wayne has been called "The King of Juke Joint swing," a "Roots Renaissance Man," a "Country Singer's Country Singer" and "Hank Williams meets Gershwin." But the phrase most frequently echoed throughout his career is "Wayne Hancock is the real deal." Joe Ely said it, Hank Williams III said it, Bobby Koefer from the Texas Playboys said it, as have countless music fans and writers when referring to Hancock's authentic and original blend of honky tonk, western swing, blues and big band that he calls "juke joint swing!"

This event is 18+. Tickets for $12. Doors open at 8:00 p.m. Show begins at 9:00 p.m. 

Info

14732353_1599480237027178_377891007149099956_n.jpg
The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
Google Calendar - Wayne Hancock - 2020-01-25 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wayne Hancock - 2020-01-25 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wayne Hancock - 2020-01-25 21:00:00 iCalendar - Wayne Hancock - 2020-01-25 21:00:00

Tags

.