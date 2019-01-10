Whitney Cummings

Comedy Off Broadway Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503

Whitney Cummings is a comedian, writer, and actress who has performed in stand-up specials for both HBO and Comedy Central. Best known for creating and starring in the NBC series Whitney, Whitney was also the co-creator and co-writer of the Emmy-nominated CBS comedy series 2 Broke Girls and is an executive producer on the ABC revival of Roseanne. Her first book "I'm Fine and Other Lies" is available wherever books are sold and her film directorial debut "The Female Brain" is available for streaming.

Comedy Off Broadway Lexington Green Circle, Lexington, Kentucky 40503 View Map
