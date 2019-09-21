Wild Women of Poetry Slam with Franny Choi

In this spoken word competition with audience judging, six poets from around the country vie for the $500 Faith A. Smith Poetry Prize. Featuring the return of Franny Choi as headliner and celebrity judge (Choi won the Faith A. Smith Prize 2014) and the debut of emcee Angelica Miller. Open mic at 7 p.m. by advance sign-ups, email amiller@carnegielex.org. Free admission.