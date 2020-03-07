Winter Jam, which is hallmarked annually by its musical diversity, central focus on the Gospel, and a "no ticket required/$15 donation at the door," will hit a total of 42 cities around the country next year. Highlighted by a time of worship each evening, renowned worshippers Passion will be at Rupp Arena on March 7, as well as acclaimed pastor, author, speaker and Passion Movement founder Louie Giglio.

Winter Jam 2020's lineup also showcases Reach Records hip-hop recording artist and producer Andy Mineo; Dove Award-winning pop hitmakers Building 429; GRAMMY-nominated rockers RED; Dove Award-nominated singer/songwriter Austin French; GRAMMY-nominated Winter Jam creators and tour hosts, NewSong; and Dare2Share speakers Greg Stier and Zane Black. Additionally, the PreJam opening set will feature 2019 New Artist of the Year Dove Award-nominee Riley Clemmons and will introduce singer/songwriter and evangelist Billy Ballenger, as well as emerging rap/hip-hop recording artist Zauntee.