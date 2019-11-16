Join Master Distiller Chris Morris and Chef in Residence Ouita Michel at the Woodford Reserve Distillery to experience one of our most popular events of every year - The Woodford Reserve Master's Collection Dinner. Chef Ouita Michel has teamed up with Master Distiller Chris Morris to create a signature menu highlighting flavors profiles found in this year's Master's Collection expression. Guests will have an opportunity to purchase a limited bottle of our Master's Collection as well as enjoy a distillery tour, a flavor wheel tasting and an intimate dinner at our historic distillery. Limited spaces are available and guests must be 21 years of age to attend. $110/person.