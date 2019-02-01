Woodford Theatre presents Deathtrap

DEATHTRAP

a comedy thriller written by Ira Levin

Cunningly clever & comically twisted, Deathtrap is a pulse pounding thriller with devilishly wicked characters ready to assassinate you ‐ with laughter! Thrilling twists and razor-sharp wit combine in one of the funniest murder mysteries of all time. A once successful Broadway playwright struggles to overcome a dry spell in the wake of a string of flops. His fortune turns when a student shares a brilliant new script with blockbuster potential. Resolved to resurrect his collapsing career, the covetous playwright conceives a treacherous trap to snare the script and take credit for its creation. Murderous machinations result. Holding the record for the longest running comedy thriller on Broadway, Deathtrap is an exquisite blend of mystery, thrills and humor.

