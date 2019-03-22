Woodford Theatre: Neil Simon's "Rumors"

Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM / Sundays at 2:00 PM / Thursday, April 4 at 7:30 PM

Gathering for a tenth wedding anniversary party, the first guests to arrive, Ken and Chris Gorman, find the host of the evening lying in his upstairs bedroom bleeding from a gunshot wound and his wife is nowhere in sight. Though only a flesh wound, four couples are about to experience a severe attack of Farce. Ken, as the host’s lawyer, and Chris must get “the story” straight before the other guests arrive. As couples arrive, confusions and miscommunications mount and the evening spins off into classic farcical hilarity.