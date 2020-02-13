Woodford Theatre: Shakespeare in Love, the Play

Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM, Sundays at 2:00 PM, Thursdays at 7:30 PM

PG

A tale about a fictional relationship between William Shakespeare and a young woman who poses as a man in order to star in one of the writer’s plays. Suffering from writer’s block, Shakespeare is in need of a new muse. He soon finds inspiration in the form of a beautiful female aristocrat, but her daring determination to act in his play puts their already forbidden relationship on even more dangerous ground. Against a bustling background of mistaken identity, ruthless scheming and backstage theatrics, Will’s love for Viola quickly blossoms and inspires him to write his greatest masterpiece.

Tickets: $22/Adult, $15/Student or Child before convenience fees on phone and web orders. Tickets may be purchased 24 hours a day at www.woodfordtheatre.com, or weekdays 11:00 AM-3:00 PM (closed Mondays while in production) in person or over the phone, 859.873.0648, through the Box Office.