Woodford Theatre: The Twelve Dates of Christmas

Rated PG-13

On Thanksgiving Day, Mary discovers that her fiancé is cheating on her when she catches him on national TV kissing another woman at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. She then must navigate a year’s worth of hapless holidays and luckless romances amid the colorful characters that make up her family. Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and St. Patrick’s Day brings one dating disaster after another. June provides a “wedding season” of letdowns, and Halloween is nothing less than a horror show. Before we know it, a year has passed. The frenzied holiday season between Thanksgiving and Christmas has returned, bringing bad memories of Mary’s broken engagement. Her hope, happiness, and holiday tolerance are dwindling. A run-in with her ex-fiancé, a family feud, and a final heartbreak on Dec. 23rd nearly send her over the edge. She finds herself completely alone on Christmas day, on the brink of despair. Then, a surprise encounter with a five-year-old boy whom she has come to adore changes her mood, her day, and her whole perspective.